On this day ten years ago, Murray State had an off-day at the Great Alaska Shootout. While they were preparing for their tournament semifinal matchup with San Francisco, Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm was still talking about Stacy Wilson's performance against Alaska-Anchorage. The junior college transfer scored a career-high 12 points against UAA, and Prohm said the Racers don't win that game without Wilson.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.