On this day ten years ago, Murray State advanced to the championship game of the Great Alaska Shootout with a 70-67 victory over San Francisco.
Murray State's Donte Poole and Isaiah Canaan combined to score the first 35 points for the Racers, as Poole ended the night with a career-high 22, and Canaan added 21.
With the win, Murray State moved to 6-0 on the season. Next up was a meeting with Southern Mississippi in the championship game.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.