On this day ten years ago, Murray State outlasted Southern Mississippi, 90-81 in double-overtime, to win the Great Alaska Shootout.
Isaiah Canaan led the Racers with 36 points and was named the tournament MVP, while Donte Poole was named to the All-Tournament Team.
After losing a 14-point lead in the second half, the Racers saw USM tie it at 69-69. USM's last second shot from the lane was no good sending the contest to extra time.
In the first overtime, MSU trailed 72-69 when Canaan hit a three with :53 left to send it to a second overtime.
Finally, the Racers broke the game open when Stacy Wilson and Canaan hit -back-to-back three-pointers.
With the win, Murray State improved to 7-0 on the season.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.