On this day ten years ago, the preseason work for Murray State's basketball team, and first-year head coach Steve Prohm, is all but done. The Racers were getting one last day off before a busy first week of the season, kicked off by an exhibition game with Bethel. Here's our coverage from November 6, 2011, with WPSD Local 6 Sports Reporter Andy Waterman.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.