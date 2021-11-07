On this day ten years ago, Murray State's basketball team was on the eve of playing their exhibition game against Bethel. Murray State junior forward LaTreze Mushatt transferred in from UMKC after the 2009-10 season. After more than 18 months of not playing in a college basketball game, the wait was almost over for Mushatt. As WPSD Local 6's Tom Annino showed us, Mushatt's motto was pretty simple: "I made it."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.