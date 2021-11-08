On this day in 2011, Murray State officially saw the court for the first time as they beat beat Bethel, 77-32, in their only exhibition game.
Isaiah Canaan led four Racers in double-figures with 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the three-point line. LaTreze Mushatt added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jewuan Long scored 11 and Ivan Aska 10. Ed Daniel grabbed eight rebounds.
Here is our coverage from that night, including postgame interviews with Steve Prohm and Ivan Aska.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.