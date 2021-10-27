On this day ten years ago, Murray State's basketball program hosted their annual "Fan Jam" to get the Racer Nation ready for the upcoming season. Amidst all the fun, there was a level of concern within the program after the news broke that doctors had diagnosed former Murray State Head Coach Billy Kennedy with Parkinson's Disease.
"I was kind of sad when I first heard it," Danero Thomas said. Thomas played under Billy Kennedy from 2006-10. "He's like a father-figure to me. I texted his wife, and everything's going to be fine. Our prayers go out to him. I sent him a little card to try to charm him up and make him feel better."
"I talked to Coach Kennedy this morning," first-year head coach Steve Prohm said. "He wanted to give me a heads-up before the release broke this afternoon. Coach is going to be fine. He just needs to get a little more rest. He'll be on the sidelines shortly leading Texas A&M to the NCAA Tournament in March."
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.