At 32 years old, Southern Illinois' Bryan Mullins is certainly on the short list of youngest head coaches in the country this season. As he enters his first year coaching at his alma mater, his goal is to eventually get the program back to the heights he saw wearing a Saluki uniform.

As a player, Mullins set SIU records for assists and steals in his Hall of Fame collegiate career. He helped lead the Salukis to the Sweet 16 in 2007, but the program hasn't been back to the NCAA Tournament since that year. Mullins hopes to change that sooner than later. As he enters his first season as a college head coach, Mullins explained the best piece of advice he has gotten from his coaching mentors.

"I would just say surround yourself with good people," Mullins said Wednesday at SIU's Media Day. "That was the one thing I learned obviously with (Loyola Head) Coach (Porter) Moser, just in terms of building a program, building a staff, how to do it. If you have great people around you, good things will happen. In terms of the players, the staff, the administration, the University, I think that's been the most positive thing about my first six months here is the people I get to interact with every single day."

The Salukis will play their first exhibition game October 22nd when they host Minnesota State.