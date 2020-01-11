MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Grayson Murphy and Nick Muszynski posted double-doubles and Belmont turned back UT Martin 85-78.
Murphy finished with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for the Bruins (12-5, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference), while Muszynski added his third double-double in the past five games with 12 points and 10 boards.
It was a three-man show for UT-Martin (5-10, 1-3). Quinton Dove led the way with 24 points, on 10-of-16 shooting, and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the campaign.