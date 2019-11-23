PADUCAH, KY -- The Murphyboro Red Devils are heading to their first state championship game after defeated Effingham 20-17 in overtime on Saturday in the IHSA Class 4A State Semifinals.
After the Flaming Hearts kicked a field goal on their first possession of overtime, Murphysboro's Jamarr McZeke hit Jake Hoppenstedt for a dramatic touchdown catch to end the game.
The Red Devils will now advance to the IHSA Class 4A State Championship game, where they will face Richmond-Burton on Friday, November 29th in DeKalb, IL.