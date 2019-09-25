When DeAnn Barnett brought the Murray Walk to Defeat ALS to western Kentucky in 2010 after her husband Brad’s diagnosis, she couldn’t have known the impact it would have on the area.
The walk, which raises money for ALS patient care services in Kentucky as well as ALS research, has inspired others to join in the fight. Following her footsteps in that fight were people like Tim Stark, who lost his friend Todd Walker to ALS just three years ago.
“ALS affects your muscles,” Stark said. “It takes away the ability to walk, it takes away the ability to use your arms, it takes away your ability to talk sometimes, and ultimately, it takes away your ability to breath, which ultimately will end up causing death.”
Stark now serves as the co-chairman for the walk, and has seen first hand the impact it has, raising a total of $60,00 dollars for the ALS Association last year alone.
“It’s a day of awareness,” Stark said. “It’s a day to help bring celebration to those family members who are still fighting ALS, and it helps raise money as a fundraiser for the ALS association.”
In addition to the walk, there will also be a silent auction held called Tap Out ALS, which will offer sports memorabilia to benefit ALS research.
The fight is personal for Mark Riggins. Riggins, who played college baseball at Murray State before playing minor league baseball and spending several years coaching for MLB organizations, discovered his wife Tammie had been diagnosed with ALS in 2017.
To help combat the destructive disease, he reached out to his friends in the MLB to join in the fight.
“I contacted 12 clubs, and nine sent some stuff,” Riggins said. “I have a lot of friends out there in the community, and we’re like a big family ourselves in professional baseball.”
From Muhammad Ali autographed photos to floor seats at a Kentucky basketball game, the silent auction has everything a sports fan could want, all for a great cause.
“We have the items; hopefully we get the people to come out and share the night with us and open their pocket books and bid as much as they can on some items because all the money is going to the ALS,” Riggins said.
The Tap Out ALS auction will be held tomorrow from 6-8 p.m. at Tap 216 in Murray, Kentucky.