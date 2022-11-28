MURRAY, Ky. - With the high school basketball season beginning Monday, teams across the state of Kentucky will be vying for a chance to play at Rupp Arena next March.
That's a goal the Murray Tigers completed last season, and they're hungry to get back again this year to finish what they started.
Coming off a first region title, the Tigers know they'll have to target on their backs this year.
"I feel like it’s going to be another hard path," said senior guard Grant Whitaker. "We have tons of good teams in this region and our district this year. I feel like getting to that game, and working toward getting to Rupp again is going to be another dog fight. But I feel like our guys are bought in, and all know that that’s our goal."
Two of the Tigers' top three leading scorers graduated last season, so Murray will look to players like Lincoln English and Zavion Carman to step up this year.
It doesn't hurt having last year's All-Purchase Player of the Year, though. Grant Whitaker returns for Murray after averaging over 17 points per game last season.
The Tigers believe they have another talented team that can guide them back to Rupp for the second-straight year.
"We’re going to have a chance," said head coach Dior Curtis. "We’ve got to stay healthy, and some young guys have to step up for us in order for us to be able to get back to where we were last year. We understand that we now have a target on our heads now because we did so well last year, but I think guys are ready to live up to those expectations and play well."
The Tigers opened up their season Monday night with an 80-49 win over Hickman County.