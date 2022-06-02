LEXINGTON, KY -- The team of Kainoa Olive, Zavier Biggers, Mason Grant, and Christian Seavers from Murray were able to capture two state championships on Thursday during the KHSAA 1A State Track & Field meet.
Their first state title came in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:31:70.
The second one would come in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44:25.
That would be good enough to help the Murray boys finish in 6th place overall in the team standings.
For a complete list of results from Thursday's 1A state track & field meet, click here.