Murray State basketball coach Matt McMahon added another commitment to his 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday when Ja'Queze Kirby announced he's headed to Murray. Kirby made his commitment official on Twitter, saying he's "110% committed" to the Racers.
Kirby fills the second of three scholarship openings McMahon has at this point for his 2020 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 forward from Hazelhurst, Georgia averaged about 23 points and 16 rebounds per game last season as a junior. HoopSeen.com lists Kirby as the #9 prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2020.