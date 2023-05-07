PADUCAH, Ky. -- Out of all the needs Murray State basketball needed to address this offseason, arguably the most important was improving its frontcourt.

The program did just that on Saturday, picking up a commitment from Eastern Illinois forward Nick Ellington.

The 6'8, 220 pound forward averaged 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season for the Panthers.

He also adds a strong defensive presence for the Racers. He ranked 7th in the OVC in blocks with 30 last season.

With the addition of Ellington, Murray State now has just one scholarship remaining.