SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER FRANKLIN HAMILTON
JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON
MASSAC PERRY POPE
PULASKI SALINE UNION
WAYNE WILLIAMSON
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE
FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN
IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI PERRY
SCOTT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, FAIRFIELD,
GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern McCracken County in western Kentucky...
Northern Graves County in western Kentucky...
* Until 600 PM CDT.
* At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Lowes, or 12 miles southwest of Lone Oak, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Paducah, Mayfield, Reidland, Lowes, Fancy Farm and Symsonia.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 11 and 17.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 33 and 34.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE...SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD AND MCCRACKEN
COUNTIES...
At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelaceville,
or 8 miles southeast of La Center, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Paducah, La Center, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barkley Regional Airport,
West Paducah, Lovelaceville and Kevil.
This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and
13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH