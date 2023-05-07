Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN HAMILTON JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WAYNE WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI PERRY SCOTT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern McCracken County in western Kentucky... Northern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lowes, or 12 miles southwest of Lone Oak, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Paducah, Mayfield, Reidland, Lowes, Fancy Farm and Symsonia. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 11 and 17. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 33 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE...SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelaceville, or 8 miles southeast of La Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Paducah, La Center, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lovelaceville and Kevil. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH