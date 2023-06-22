Murray State men's basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the hiring of T.J. Sapp, who returns to the Racers as an assistant coach and Director of Player Development, after playing for Prohm from 2013-15.
"We are very excited to bring T.J. back to Murray and be a part of our coaching staff," Prohm said. "I really enjoyed coaching him and loved the energy and spirit he carried himself with. It's great to add another former player to our staff that understands the standards of this program. I'm excited to see T.J. be a big asset in helping develop and grow our student-athletes."
"I want to thank Director of Athletics Nico Yantko and coach Steve Prohm for this amazing opportunity," Sapp said. "It feels nostalgic coming back to Murray State and I am excited to get to work with our current student-athletes and to help them maximize their talents. I played for Coach Prohm and now getting to work alongside him is something I am looking forward to. I have already felt the same love at Murray as I did as a player. Coming back to Murray is an all-around positive for me and my family."
Sapp arrived at Murray State in 2013 after playing two seasons at Clemson. He was a big part of the Racers' amazing 2014-15 season when the team won a record 25-straight games and became just the fifth team in 67 seasons to go undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference at 16-0.
With Sapp adding a third scoring threat to Cameron Payne and Jarvis Williams, the Racers won 29 games and reached the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). Sapp scored a career-high 28 points in the OVC Tournament championship game and was named to the OVC All-Tournament Team.
From 2015-20, Sapp played 100 games professionally with teams in Germany, Columbia, France, Belgium and Slovakia.
Sapp returned to south Florida to be head boys' basketball coach at his alma mater, Northeast High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He coached there three seasons from 2020-23.
- Sapp earned his undergraduate degree from Murray State in 2015.