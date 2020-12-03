Murray State has added Illinois State to their ever-evolving basketball schedule this season. The Racers will host the Redbirds this Saturday at 5:00pm at the CFSB Center.
Illinois State will take the place of Kentucky Wesleyan on Murray State's schedule. The Racers canceled their game with KWC last weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.
Murray State and Illinois State last played three seasons ago. This will be a final tune-up for the Racers before they open Ohio Valley Conference play on Tuesday against Austin Peay.