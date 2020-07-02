Murray State has announced former basketball coach Billy Kennedy is part of their 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Kennedy led the Racer program from 2006-2011. When he replaced Mick Cronin, he needed to completely rebuild the program. In his first three years, Kennedy's teams won 16, 18, and 19 games. In 2009-10, the Racers had a historic season winning 31 games and earning the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament win.
Kennedy led the Racers to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships in 2010 and 2011.
The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be inducted November 13th.