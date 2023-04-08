After the last few weeks of Murray State basketball players announcing their departures, Racer fans finally got some good news on Saturday.
Murray State has landed its first transfer for the upcoming season.
The newest arrival from the transfer portal is Mercer guard Shawn Walker Jr.
The 6'6 guard comes to the Racers after a season where he averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 39 percent from three.
Walker spent the last two seasons with the Mercer Bears. Before that, he played at Tallahassee Community College and George Washington.
Walker has just one year of eligibility left in his college career.