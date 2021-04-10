Murray State announced the addition of Trae Hannibal to their men's basketball roster on Friday.
Hannibal transfers in from South Carolina, where he spent the last two seasons with the Gamecocks. The 6'2" guard averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season.
"We are excited to welcome Trae Hannibal to the Murray State family," Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said in a statement. "He is an explosive guard who excels at both ends of the court. We love his ability to attack off the dribble, make plays for his teammates, and his aggressiveness on defense. We look forward to Trae joining our program this summer."
McMahon still has three scholarships left to fill for the 2021-22 season.