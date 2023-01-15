MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's first season in the Missouri Valley Conference has been full of ups and downs so far this season.
The days of dominating a top-heavy Ohio Valley Conference are behind them, and they've had to adapt to life in one of the best mid-major conferences in the country.
Murray State is now 5-3 in the Missouri Valley after a win over UIC Saturday night.
They currently sit in sixth place in the league with 12 league games remaining.
The Valley has proven to be dominated by parity, where any team can beat another on any given night.
For players like JaCobi Wood and DJ Burns, who spent last season playing in the OVC, they said they've had to adapt to a much higher level of competition.
"You've got to come to the table with all your things in order," Burns said. "You can't just come out half-way. It's every game. You can see even with the recent game with UIC against Drake. That went to overtime. You have to bring it every game, every night. For a player, it's fun because that's what you look for. You look for the hard challenge of going against great teams every night."
"I would say your 'B' games don't win," said JaCobi Wood. "Your 'B' and 'C' games don't win. You've got to have 'A' games every night no matter who you're playing. Just playing the best you can every night, and just playing together and trying to win as a team."