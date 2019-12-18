PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers kick started the run to the 2020 season by announcing their schedule for next year.
The Racers, who will be led by first year head coach Dean Hood, will begin the season with three non-conference games. The first coming in a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia State, then at home against Tarleton State, and finally a road trip to Louisville on September 19th.
Murray State will then begin their Ohio Valley Conference schedule where they will host Tennessee State, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin, and Jacksonville State.
“We are excited to announce an entertaining and challenging 2020 schedule,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal in a press release. “Our administrative staff eagerly anticipates building off an improved 2019 game day experience in Stewart Stadium, as we host four OVC opponents and upgrade our home non-conference opponent to an FCS program in Tarleton State. Continued investment in the staff and scheduling elements of our football program, is critical to the overarching success of our athletics department. Racer Nation, please join us in the journey and pack Stewart Stadium for five dates this fall. Your commitment to our program, through the purchase of season tickets and participation in the ‘Clear the Track’ campaign, gives us the ability to further invest in a first-class student-athlete experience. Go Racers!”
