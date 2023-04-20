The Murray State Football program is investing in enhancements to its team room, meeting spaces, recruiting lounge and offices in Roy Stewart Stadium as the Racers head into their first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
These exciting renovations are set to be finished ahead of the 2023 season. The space, which makes up more than 10,000 square feet, is being funded through private support, including a lead gift of $100,000 by a former Racers Football student-athlete.
"We are thrilled to begin working on these much-needed enhancements to our football team areas," Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. "As we assessed the footprint of the program within our facility, we knew that these upgrades and office moves would have a major impact on both current and future Racers. This program is special to so many people and we cannot thank them enough for supporting this project."
The Murray State Team Room will receive major upgrades that include new state-of-the-art seating and technology for large and small meetings that will service the entire team and individual position groups. The space will also receive branded back-lit signage on the walls along with other visual representations of the program's history.
Additionally, the team's bathroom and shower spaces will also begin the first round of renovations.
"The gifts we are receiving to improve the student-athlete experience are amazing," head football coach Dean Hood said. "This investment into the team room will be a source of great pride for our guys as it is a space where we spend a lot of time. Thank you to all who have contributed. We are truly grateful."
The current staff offices on the second floor will then be relocated to the first floor near the locker room, weight room and athletic training areas and will feature new branding within the office suite and throughout the surrounding hallways.
The 2023 season gets underway when the Racers host Presbyterian (Sept. 2) in the opener of the 99th season of Murray State Football. MSU Family Weekend marks the MVFC inaugural game (Sept. 30) when the Racers host Indiana State. Homecoming (Oct. 14) has Southern Illinois visiting Stewart Stadium.