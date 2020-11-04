For the first time since 2009-10, two teams shared the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll. Murray State (10 first-place votes) and Austin Peay (nine first-place votes) sit atop the preseason poll heading into the 2020-21 season. Belmont picked up the other five first-place votes.
For the second-straight year, Austin Peay's Terry Taylor is the OVC Preseason Player of the Year. He is the fifth-player in OVC history to be named Preseason Player of the Year twice.
Below are the preseason rankings, and the list of the 13 players who made the All-OVC Preseason team.
1. Murray State (10 first-place votes) - 226 points
1. Austin Peay (9 first-place votes) - 226
3. Belmont (5) - 214
4. Eastern Kentucky - 173
5. Eastern Illinois - 153
6. Tennessee State - 139
7. Jacksonville State - 124
8. Morehead State - 87
9. Tennessee Tech - 84
10. UT Martin - 80
11. SIUE - 48
12. Southeast Missouri - 30
2020-21 Preseason All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team
Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Tre King, Eastern Kentucky
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
KJ Williams, Murray State
2020-21 Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay