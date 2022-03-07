PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers moved back up to 19th in both the Associated Press and Coaches top-25 polls on Monday afternoon.
That move comes after the Racers picked up two more wins this past week in the OVC Tournament, beating Southeast Missouri then Morehead State in the OVC Championship game 71-67.
Murray State now holds the nations best record at 30-2 entering the NCAA Tournament. They will find out who and where they will be playing on Selection Sunday, this Sunday afternoon.
For the rest of this weeks AP Top-25, Click here.