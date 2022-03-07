Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo. .River levels along the lower Ohio River are slowly falling but are expected to remain in flood through at least most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 43.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to minor flooding tomorrow night and below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&