PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County.
White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
Murray State's athletic department issued the following statement in response to White's arrest:
“We are aware of the situation involving a Men’s Basketball student-athlete. As the process runs its course, the department will continue to address internally and not have any further comment on the student conduct matter.”
Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Sarah Burgess told Local 6 that White was initially stopped after driving with one headlight.
However, the arresting officer noticed White was impaired while behind the wheel, which prompted a field sobriety test. Officers then searched White's vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
White was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail Sunday night.
White has started all 18 games for Murray State this season, and averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds per game.
This is a developing story.