Murray State will play Austin Peay in an elimination game Saturday afternoon in the consolation bracket of the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament in Jackson, TN.
The Racers rallied to beat Morehead State, 8-7, in 13 innings Friday afternoon. With the win, Murray State stayed in the winner's bracket to face top-seeded Southeast Missouri State.
Murray State led 5-2 in the 8th inning, before the Redhawks scored four runs to take the 6-5 win. SEMO advances to Saturday's championship round.
The Racers will need to beat Austin Peay and SEMO Saturday, then beat SEMO again on Sunday to win an OVC championship. Any Murray State loss will eliminate the Racers from the Tournament.