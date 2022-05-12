PADUCAH, KY -- It took 12 innings, but the Murray State Racers defeated Southeast Missouri 3-1 on Thursday afternoon in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Quarterfinals in Oxford, Alabama.
Gracie Osbron hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th to give Murray State the win. The win sends the Racers into the OVC Semifinals on Friday afternoon, where they will face Belmont.
In the 9th inning, Southeast Missouri's Aubrie Shore hit a deep shot to left center field that was caught at the fence by Jenson Striegel. That catch saved a three run home run, but the Redhawks would take a 1-0 lead as the run tagged and scored.
Murray State answered in the bottom of the 9th with a solo home run from McCracken County alum Lindsey Carroll.