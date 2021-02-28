MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Preston Rice threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Murray State beat UT Martin 14-10 in a spring opener to give Dean Hood his first win as the Racers' new head coach.
Hood has returned to the Ohio Valley Conference where he served as head coach at Eastern Kentucky from 2008-2015. Murray State led 7-3 with six seconds left in the third quarter when the game was delayed for over two hours because of lightning in the area.
Rice's 2-yard touchdown run made it 14-3 with a little over four minutes left in the game.