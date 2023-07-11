PADUCAH, KY -- When it comes to mid-major college basketball teams, you won't find many with the history and tradition of Murray State.
Over the last decade, that history and tradition has been able to come together at Racer Hoopalooza. It's an event that brings back some of the greatest to ever wear a Racer uniform, some coming back for the first time since their playing days.
Later this month, the 2023 Racer Hoopalooza event will take place on July 28th and 29th as they will honor former head coach Scott Edgar.
The event itself, was the brainchild of current Murray State head coach Steve Prohm, who started the event during his first tenure with the Racers in 2013.
"I just think it was something that this program needed," Prohm said. "It was something that I was really passionate about and things that I thought about when I was an assistant coach. There are always things that I would think about, when I become a head coach here, what would I like to do? I think the biggest thing was, really get our former players back on campus annually because they got so much admiration and love for the University."
Each time Hoopalooza is held, the Racers honor a former team or player. This year just so happens to be coach Edgar. Edgar spent four seasons coaching the Racers, winning three Ohio Valley Conference Championships, and advancing to two NCAA Tournaments.
"He did a terrific job," Prohm said. "He inherited Popeye Jones and so many others that played such a big part of his great run. But I did want to show him a lot of appreciation because he has been a great supporter of our program."
This years Hoopalooza will consist of a banquet dinner that will be held at the CFSB Center on July 28th. The following day will consist of a golf scramble and alumni basketball pickup game.
For more information and tickets for Racer Hoopalooza, CLICK HERE.