There's still plenty of unknowns about how Murray State's men's basketball team will look come November.
Twelve of the 14 players on this year's roster are newcomers, but some of those questions will start to be answered this week when Murray State opens its first official practice.
The Racers first practice begins on Tuesday. With the start of the 2022 season just over a month away, new head coach Steve Prohm is already excited about the pieces he's added.
"Kenny White coming off his injury has been terrific," Prohm said. "Jamari Smith is a new name that has a chance. The two guys I have with me, JaCobi Wood and Rob Perry. Obviously DJ (Burns), there's big shoes for him to fill as he returns. I think there's several guys. Brian Moore, Quincy Anderson, some of the freshman, Braxton Stacker and Justin Morgan."
Those are names Racer fans will need to learn in the coming months, but for now, Murray State is focused on carving out new roles for an essentially brand-new roster.
"We've just got a lot of new guys," Prohm said. "At some point here soon we've got to establish roles and get everybody bought into that, and then we've got to go get to work."
The Racers officially open up their season on Nov. 7 at Saint Louis.