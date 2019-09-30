Watch again

While it's only the last of September, college basketball is officially here. The Murray State Racers, coming off a season where they had more eyeballs on them than ever before, are back at the quiet CFSB Center putting in work for a new season.

The team returned to the practice floor Monday after holding their first practice of the season two days ago. All-American Ja Morant may be gone to the NBA, but the Racers' cupboard is anything but bare.

When you look at this team, you can make an argument for all thirteen guys on the roster to play significant minutes this season. Senior forward Anthony Smith says that depth has made for plenty of healthy internal competition."

"It makes it even better for us overall as a team because we don't have to dwell on one player," Smith said." "It's obviously a team sport. With us knowing that we're deep at every position, it means that there's no time to take plays off because it means there's somebody right behind you who's working against you and trying to compete with you at every chance."

The Racers will play their lone exhibition game November 4th against Martin Methodist.