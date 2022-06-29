PADUCAH, KY -- As the Murray State athletics department prepares to transition to the Missouri Valley Conference on Friday, they have begun their search for the schools next Director of Athletics.
Former AD Kevin Saal left earlier this month for the same position at Wichita State.
Leading the search for the Racers next Director of Athletics is Murray State Board of Regents Chair Eric Crigler and school President Dr. Bob Jackson.
"We are going to go through a very thoughtful and detailed search process where we are going to find the very best Director of Athletics for Murray State University, who is going to fit in in every aspect," said President Jackson. "Someone who is externally focused and excited about Racer athletics."
"I think we are going to have a great number and a great quality pool for that position," Crigler said. "We are going to be focused on bringing in someone who is willing manage to a high ethical standard, they are going to be a good cultural fit and then they are going to be able to lead our department as we transition to this new conference."
Senior Associate Director of Athletics Matt Kelly is currently serving as Interim Director of Athletics for Murray State.