MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team bounced back after Thursday's tough loss at Austin Peay to take down SIUE 87-73 at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
· After falling behind by as many as eight in the first quarter, the Racers strung together three 20-plus point quarters to close out the game. No quarter was bigger, perhaps, than the second as MSU scored a game-high 27 points in the frame, while limiting the Cougars to a game-low 10.
· For just the second time in program history, but the second time in three seasons, Murray State completed the season sweep of the Cougars. In their last OVC game with SIUE, the Racers evened the all-time series with SIUE at 13, thanks in large part to MSU winning six of the last seven games in the series.
· For the 10th time this season, four Racers reached double-digits points in the contest, while it was also the second time that two Racers scored 20 or more points. Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo each scored 20 points in the game, while Katelyn Young added 17 and Hannah McKay chipped in 12. The Racers are now 9-1 in games in which four or more Racers score 10-plus points.
· Young led Murray State in rebounding on the night with 12, to notch her seventh double-double of the season. Turley was close to a double-double of her own as she had a game-high seven assists, as did Burpo, who also had eight rebounds to flirt with a triple-double