PADUCAH, KY -- Last summer the Murray State Racers were breaking in 13 new players under then first year head coach Steve Prohm.
They spent a majority of their summer time working on building a team bond off of the court in order for their on court play succeed.
This summer, with seven returning players under their belt, their focus is completely different.
"It will be way different from what they were accustomed to last summer," said head coach Steve Prohm. "It is where we will be building out defensive identity on Monday's, Wednesday's offense, Fridays are team practice. So we will get six good weeks of that to where we are initiating and developing and putting the foundation of what we want to be about as a team. We didn't do a lot of that last year so I am excited about that."
The Racers will be able to hold eight hours of practice a week during a six week period over the summer.