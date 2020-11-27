For the third time in the first four days of the college basketball season, Murray State's men's basketball team has had to cancel a game.
The school announced Friday night they were canceling Saturday night's matchup with Kentucky Wesleyan for COVID-related reasons. The Racers had previously canceled Friday night's game with KWC. This came after Wednesday's game with Brescia was also called off for COVID within the Brescia program.
Murray State will try again Sunday afternoon at 4:00pm when they host Greenville University at the CFSB Center.