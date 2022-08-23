MURRAY, KY -- Murray State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Tuesday night as they hosted a community event aimed at growing women's athletics.
The event, which was ran by Murray State female student-athletes as well has women coaches, hosted young girls and even boys as they participated in games and other activities.
"It's really amazing to be able to be a part of this event, because a lot of women athletes still do not get the recognition that they deserve now a days," said Murray State Track & Field junior Jenna Pauly. "So it's really amazing that we are coming together and show the young children here that we are here, we are competing, we are dedicated athletes and a lot of them look up to us."
"Showcasing all of the women's sports here, shows that women can be a part of a huge thing here at Murray," said Murray State rifle junior Abby Zinsmeyer. "I think this is going to be a great thing that goes on tonight, and I am really looking forward to seeing all of the kids here and really showing them what we do here in our sport."