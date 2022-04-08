MURRAY, Ky - Murray State football began its next chapter this afternoon.
The program officially announced its addition to the Missouri Valley Football Conference today.
The Racers will become the 12th member of the Missouri Valley, which is widely recognized as the best FCS conference in the country.
That jump will mean a big step up in competition from the OVC, but head coach Dean Hood said it’s an opportunity they’re fully embracing.
“The Missouri Valley Football Conference is the best,” Hood said. “Just look at the stats: nine of the last 11 national champions, all the at-large that get in and win. This will stir your blood. When you are getting into the best FCS conference in all of college football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.”
Missouri Valley Football Commissioner Patty Viverito was in attendance this afternoon.
She said the conference wasn’t looking to expand, but Murray State’s addition to the separate Missouri Valley Conference in December made them reconsider.
“When you can find an expansion opportunity for a league that is already very strong, in a way that gives you 12 teams in the same geographic footprint, and in a way that makes us more stable and promises even greater success, it’s a wonderful day for the Missouri Valley Football Conference.”
Murray State will play its 75th and final season in the OVC this fall before joining the conference in 2023.