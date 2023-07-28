MURRAY, KY -- Some of the greatest to ever put on a Murray State basketball uniform or coach the Racers were all under the same roof on Friday night at the CFSB Center for the 7th Racer Hoopalooza.
During each Hoopalooza one former Racer or team is honored, with this year the that honor going to former Murray State head coach Scott Edgar.
Murray State was also able to induct former Racer Jonathan Stark into the Murray State Hall of Fame.
Other notable announcements that came from this years Hoopalooza is that the Racers will play their first game in 25 years at Racer Arena. That will come in an exhibition game on November 1st.
Murray State also announced that former WPSD Sports Director Jeff Bidwell will take over play-by-play duties for Murray State men's basketball radio broadcasts.
Hoopalooza will conclude on Saturday afternoon with a golf scramble at Murray Country Club followed by an alumni pickup game at the CFSB Center.