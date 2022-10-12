Chemistry is a huge part of any team's success.
It was critical for last year's Murray State team on the path to an OVC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.
And it will be just as important with a brand new Murray State team this year.
That task is no small feat this season, however, with 12 of 14 new players on the Racers' roster.
New coach Steve Prohm has naturally made team building a priority this offseason, and the players say it's paid off.
Junior forward DJ Burns is one of the two players returning for Murray State this fall. He said he noticed the unique chemistry of last year's team, and said this year's squad isn't too far off.
"From day two or three, once we met each other, we've been eating with each other, living with each other, we've been with each other on the weekends every chance," Burns said. "You never see no one by themselves, and that's what I love about these guys, is that when you play on a great team like last year, and you take it and pick apart what actually made that team so good, it was the chemistry off the court. You see it from day one with these guys. That's been the thing that's carried us on to get to this point, is the chemistry."