MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's Board of Regents voted to approve contract extensions for MSU athletic director Kevin Saal and several coaches on Friday.
Murray State track and field coach Adam Kiesler and softball coach Kara Amundson received extensions from the Board.
Kiesler, who just completed his fifth season at Murray State, received an extension through 2026. It comes on the heels of leading Murray State to a 2022 OVC Indoor Championship and an OVC Outdoor Championship last season.
Amundson was extended through 2025. The 10-year softball coach led the Racers to their first OVC Championship in school history last season.
In addition to the coaching contracts, Saal received an extension through 2026.
The Board of Regents also voted to approve contract amendments for head basketball coach Steve Prohm. WPSD is working to get details from that contract.