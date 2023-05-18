Murray State baseball earned a 10-7 win over Southern Illinois on Thursday night at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. The win secured the Racers a fourth consecutive winning season under Head Coach Dan Skirka.
The Racers put together 11 hits on the night highlighted by a four-hit performance from Brennan McCullough and a four-RBI night from Drew Vogel. The pair combined for a couple of clutch hits in the seventh inning to lead the MSU comeback after trailing 6-4.
McCullough got the scoring start in a six-run seventh inning on a two-run base hit into right field before Drew Vogel blasted his seventh home run of the season for a three-run dagger to give the Racers a 9-6 lead.
Taylor Howell launched his team-high 12th home run of the season on a two-run shot while Ethan Krizen picked up an RBI-single to round out the scoring.
On the hill, Matt Boynton picked up his fifth win of the season going 2.2 innings pitched in relief while allowing just two earned runs with a pair of strikeouts. Jacob Pennington earned the start and allowed four runs across 5.2 innings with six punch outs. Allen Roulette continued his hot streak of appearances out of the bullpen after allowing just one run in 1.1 innings pitched.
The Racers and Salukis will continued their series tomorrow with a modified start time of 1 p.m. due to the weather forecast for later in the evening on Friday.