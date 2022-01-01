MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team saw its eight-game home winning streak come to an end Saturday with a 65-62 loss to Tennessee Tech at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
After trailing, 23-33, at the end of the first quarter, the Racers went to lead for over 25 minutes of the contest. Tennessee Tech rallied from seven down in the fourth to regain the lead for the final time with just 2:40 to play. The Golden Eagles went on to lead by six in the waning minutes and held on for the 3-point win.
Katelyn Young led the Racers in the game with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting including a 5-for-6 clip at the free throw line. Hannah McKay followed for Murray State with 13, while Macey Turley had 10. Alexis Burpo led the rebounding efforts on the night for MSU with nine, while McKay and Young added seven each.
The Racers hit the road for two games next week when they travel to Eastern Illinois Thursday, followed by SIUE Saturday.