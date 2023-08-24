MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women's soccer team fell to the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, 2-1, at Cutchin Field.
After a scoreless first half, Kentucky would net the first goal of the game in the 56th minute on a Jordyn Rhodes header from Grace Phillpotts' corner serve.
Just minutes later, sophomore Mary Hardy would score the Racers' first goal of the season to make the score even right at the 57-minute mark. The Ballwin, Mo., native squeezed her only shot of the match into the top left bin from the right side just outside the box.
In the 76th minute, Rhodes would retake the lead for the Wildcats on a cross pass from Maya Lacognato.
Jenna Villacres picked up three saves in 56 minutes in-goal. Reagan Tate, Morgan Bodker, Audrey Henry and Hannah Carter all played the full 90 minutes.
MSU will look ahead to the first match of its four-game road trip in Jackson, Mississippi, to face the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday, August 27, at 1 p.m.