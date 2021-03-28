MURRAY, Ky, (AP) -- Damonta Witherspoon scored two rushing touchdowns and Preston Rice threw and ran for scores and Murray State overcame a two-touchdown deficit late to beat Eastern Illinois 41-27.
The two were knotted at 10 at halftime when Mark Williams came up with a 38-yard pick-6 against Rice to start the third. Aaron Baum tied a school record with a 58-yard field goal to bring the Racers within 17-13.
Jordan Smith ran 80 yards on Eastern Illinois' following drive for a 24-13 lead, and Stone Galloway's 29-yard field goal made it a 14-point game with 9:29 left in the third. It was all Murray St. after that.