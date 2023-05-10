PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State men's basketball program has completed its roster for the 2023-24 season with the commitment of Alden Applewhite on Wednesday afternoon.
Applewhite, a 6-foot-7 forward, transfers to Murray State after spending one season at Portland. As a redshirt freshman, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds per game, and started in five games for the Pilots.
Prior to Portland, Applewhite had originally enrolled at Mississippi State where he played in two games before being injured and receiving a medical redshirt.
At this point it is unknown if Applewhite will be able to receive a waiver from the NCAA to play next season after transferring for a second time.