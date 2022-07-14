PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday afternoon the men's basketball coaches of the Missouri Valley Conference met with the media to give an update on their progress through the summer.
No team has had more to update on than the Murray State Racers. A new head coach in Steve Prohm, 12 new scholarship players, and of course the newest members of the MVC.
The Racers have spent most of the summer trying to build what Prohm calls a foundation for the upcoming season. They have done that through team activities off of the court, but in recent weeks they have started to take steps forward on the court.
"I think getting the chance to play five on five these last couple of weeks has just helped these guys continue to understand what we have to continue to preach when they get back here in the fall," Prohm said. "There is no answer that has been solved and we don't have any of the answers to the questions right now. We are just a work in progress. I think our biggest thing is just trying to set our foundation."