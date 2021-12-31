PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State's depth was on full display in Thursday's 106-81 win over Southeast Missouri State.
Four Racers finished in double figures in the contest. Led by Juice Hill's career-high 26 points, Murray State also got contributions from KJ Williams (21), Tevin Brown (17) and Trae Hannibal (15).
The Racers improved to 11-2 after their conference-opening win. Murray State head coach Matt McMahon credited his team's offensive balance to this impressive start to the season.
"I think one of the keys to our team at this point is our balance," McMahon said. "It's hard to say I'm going to take this guy away or that guy. I thought we played very unselfishly."
Murray State will hit the road for Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 6.