The Murray State women's basketball team dropped a hard-fought battle with rival Belmont, 64-54, Thursday night at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Fast Facts
- Murray State fought back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to cut the lead to just one midway through the fourth. However, that triggered an 8-0 run by Belmont that sealed the win for the Bruins.
- The two difference makers in the game proved to be field goal percentage and points in the paint. The Racers were outshot 39.7-percent to 28.8-percent and were outscored in the paint, 30-18.
- Macey Turley led three Racers in double-figures in the game with 18, while Katelyn Young added 15 and Hannah McKay chipped in with 11 to go along with nine rebounds.
- Katelyn Young notched her eighth double-double of the season by adding a game-high 15 boards to go along with her 15 points.
What's Next?
The Racers will close out a four-game road swing Sunday when they travel to Normal to take on Illinois State at 2 p.m.