The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1,504 1
2. Arizona 25-3 1,360 2
3. Baylor (4) 24-5 1,342 10
4. Duke (11) 25-4 1,306 7
5. Auburn 25-4 1,268 3
6. Kansas 23-5 1,224 5
7. Kentucky 23-6 1,215 6
8. Purdue 24-5 1,129 4
9. Providence 24-3 1,021 11
10. Wisconsin 23-5 865 13
11. Villanova 21-7 861 8
12. Texas Tech 22-7 850 9
13. Tennessee 21-7 770 17
14. Houston 24-4 759 14
14. Arkansas 23-6 759 18
16. Southern Cal 25-4 557 16
17. UCLA 21-6 498 12
18. UConn 21-7 480 21
19. Saint Mary's (Cal)24-6 449 23
20. Illinois 20-8 383 15
21. Texas 21-8 364 20
22. Murray St. 28-2 333 19
23. Ohio St. 18-8 191 22
24. Iowa 20-8 99 25
25. Alabama 19-10 90 24
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.